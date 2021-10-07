Tanzania vs Benin: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tanzania will be looking for their second win in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they take on Benin at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday.

Taifa Stars started their campaign to reach Qatar with a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a Group J match at Stade TP Mazembe before they secured a 3-2 win against Madagascar at home.

Game Tanzania vs Benin Date Thursday, October 07, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tannzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Young Africans), and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC). Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), and Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco). Midfielders Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), and Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union). Forwards Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), and Iddy Seleman (Azam FC).

Taifa Stars will miss the services of defenders Bakari Mwamnyeto, Shomari Kapombe, Erasto Nyoni, and Jonas Mkude against The Squirrels.

While Mwamnyeto, Kapombe, and Nyoni are nursing injuries, Nyoni has family issues to take care of and will not be available for selection.

“Their absence will not have any negative effect because we have other players capable to do a good job for the country because our anthem in this competition is to qualify and nothing else,” team manager Nadir Haroub told media ahead of the game.

However, Taifa Stars will enjoy the services of captain Mbwana Samatta, who turns out for Belgian First Division A team Antwerp, on loan from Fenerbahce, and Simon Msuva, who plays for Wydad AC of Morocco.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Mwenda, Mwenda, Job, Kibabage, Yahya, Salum, Lyanga, Samatta, Bocco, Msuva.

Position Benin squad Goalkeepers Saturnin Allagbe (Valenciennes/France), Marcel Dandjinou (JDR Stars/ South Africa) and Batori Douyeme (Loto/ Benin).

Defenders Khaled Adenon (Doxa katokopias/Cyprus), Cedric Hountondji (Clermont/France), Moise Adilehou (Nac Breda/ Netherlands), David Kiki (Arda kazdhali/ Bulgaria), Olivier Verdon(Ludogorets/Bulgaria) Youssouf Assogba (Boulogne/ France), Doremus Melvyn Bourou Samadou (Asko de kara/Togo), Yohan Roche (Adanaspor/Turkey). Midfielders Jordan Adeoti (Stade lavallois /France), Rodrigue Kossi (Club africain/Tunisia), Matteo Ahlinvi (Dijon/France), Anaane Tidjani (Doxa Katokopias/Chypre), Junior Olaitan (Ayema/Benin), Sessi d’Almeida (Valenciennes/France). Forwards Mickael Pote (Menemenspor/Turkey), Steve Mounie (Brest/France), Jodel Dossou (Clermont/ France), Cebio Soukou (Sandhausen/Germany), Charbel Gomez (Amiens/ France), Roland Beakou (Buffles/Benin), Desire Segbe Azankpo (USL Dunkerque).

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer named a strong squad for the fixture, and like Tanzania, they will be going for their second win in the group.

Probable XI for Benin: Adenon, Kossi, Adilehou, Mounie, Adeoti, Assogba, Ahlinvi, Dossou, Hountondji, Soukou, Gomez.