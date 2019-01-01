Tanzania captain Samatta set to write Champions League history

The striker has shaken off a knee injury and is set to become the first player from Tanzania to play in Europe's elite competition

Taifa Stars captain Mbwana Samatta is set to become the first Tanzanian to play in Uefa's as his team participates on Tuesday night.

The Belgian side will be away against Red Bull Salzburg in their Group E game while defending champions play in the other match of the group.

Samatta was doubtful for the match following a knee injury sustained when his national team played Burundi in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

The 26-year old missed Friday's league game in which his side lost 2-1 to their hosts Charleroi. The striker has however passed a medical examination and is part of the squad which travelled to for Tuesday's game.

Article continues below

The match will be played at the Wals-Siezenheim stadium, commonly referred to as Red Bull Arena.

Mbwana joined Genk from of DR Congo in 2016 and has made over 85 appearances for the club, scoring more than 40 goals in the process.

