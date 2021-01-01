Tanzania and DR Congo settle for 1-1 draw in international friendly

Both teams were using the game to prepare for the Chan competition to be held in Cameroon

and DR Congo settled to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly game played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The visitors scored their goal through Fiston Kalala Mayele with their hosts getting theirs courtesy of Ayub Lyanga.

Coach Etienne Ndayiragije was using the game to gauge his players ahead of the 2021 African Nations Championship (Chan) competition. It was the same case with Florent Ibenge who has opted to camp in the East African country ahead of the biennial competition.

It was the who started the game better, pinning Taifa Stars in their own half and attacking with every opportunity they got.

They were rewarded in the 19th minute when Mayele capitalised on poor marking to give his team a deserved lead. A deflected ball from the left fell kindly to the forward outside the 18-yard area. He spotted Juma Kaseja out of position and took full advantage of the situation.

It was the only goal in the first 45 minutes as chances went begging.

After the break, Tanzania upped their tempo amid cheers from the fans who had come to support their national team.

In the 51st minute, the home supporters were given a reason to cheer even louder. Ditram Chimbi managed to get past his marker and spotted Lyanga advancing towards the danger zone.

The Azam FC striker did not waste the opportunity to hand Stars their equalizer.

Neither of the two teams managed to get another goal.

Tanzania are in Group D alongside Zambia, Guinea and Namibia while the Leopards are in Group B with Libya, Congo and Niger.

Taifa Stars squad for Chan:

Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC FC), Dan Mgore (Biashara United, Abdutwalib Mshery (Mtiwa Sugar), Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Edward Manyama (Namungo FC), Yassin Mustapha (Young Africans).

Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Aggrey Moris (Azam FC), Carlos Protas (Namungo FC), Said Ndemla (Simba SC), Baraka Majogoro (Mtibwa Sugar), Yussuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar).

Ayoub Lyanga (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Rajab Athuman (Gwambina FC), Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans), Deus Kaseke (Young Africans), John Bocco (Simba SC), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC), Farid Mussa (Young Africans), Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar).

Abdulrazack Hamza (Mbeya City U20), Khelfine Salum (Azam U20), Samuel Jackson (Ihefu FC U20), Omari Omari (Tanzania U17), Pascal Gudance (Azam FC U20).