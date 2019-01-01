Chelsea ready to show anger against Liverpool - Tammy Abraham

The Blues forward is ready for the fight when they host the Reds at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Tammy Abraham has charged to be angry against when the sides clash at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two teams met earlier in the Uefa Super Cup and Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after Abraham's missed Chelsea's final penalty, a gaffe he was widely criticised for.

'‘We’ve got another massive game on Sunday. So we have to take our anger out against Liverpool," Abraham told the Metro .

The 21-year old has hailed manager Frank Lampard and the Chelsea players for bouncing back from the disappointment, and he has now scored seven goals in his last seven games.

"I have to give it to the manager, the players as well," Abraham added.

"I had a little situation against Liverpool where I missed the penalty myself and from there they’ve just supported me and believed in me.

"Playing with such great players who create great chances, it’s just about me being in the right place at the right time."

Abraham's brilliant performance is set to land him and his Anglo-Nigerian teammate Fikayo Tomori long term contracts at the London side.