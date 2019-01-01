Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount break 27-year Premier League record in Chelsea win

The youngsters become the first English players aged 21 or under to score in the same Premier League match for the Blues in 27 years

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount efforts in ’s 3-1 victory over on Saturday means they are the first English players aged 21 or under to score in the same Premier League match for the Blues since 1992.

Abraham opened the scoring for the Blues three minutes into the encounter, with a fine volley which goalkeeper Tim Krul could not deal with.

After Todd Cantwell equalised for Norwich, Mount then restored the lead for Frank Lampard’s men in the 17th minute after benefitting from Christian Pulisic’s assist.

Teemu Pukki drew the newly-promoted side level before Abraham went on to score the match-winning goal in the 68th minute after receiving a pass from Mateo Kovacic.

21 - This is the first time two English players aged 21 or under have scored in a Premier League match for @ChelseaFC since 22nd August 1992, when Eddie Newton and Graham Stuart scored against . Throwback. #NORCHE pic.twitter.com/fUQ9T5ksUs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

Abraham and Mount will hope to maintain their impressive form when Chelsea take on in their next league game on Saturday, August 31.