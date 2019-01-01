Talking point: Roma's 2-2 draw against Fiorentina

We take a look at Roma's 2-2 draw against Fiorentina last night

huffed and puffed as they sought to return to winning ways after their heavy defeat by , but could only muster a 2-2 draw against . It must be said that the Giallorossi looked sharper than in previous games, but still lacks the all-important ability to kill off games, while their porous defence continues to leak goals to their detriment.

Juan Jesus and Federico Fazio's lack of pace has mentioned numerous times, but this time it could finally cost the Lupi a place in the next season.

On the other hand, it was refreshing to see Claudio Ranieri giving Justin Kluivert a start, and the Dutchman didn't disappoint as he provided an assist for wonderkid, Nicolo Zaniolo to score.

It was also positive to see Diego Perotti play, the trick Argentine has ultimately had a difficult season, with injuries restricting his appearance.

Moving forward, Ranieri will still have his work cut out for him when Roma visit over the weekend. He will desperately need his players to step up, especially Edin Dzeko who seems to be finding his feet again, after countless disappointing outings. No doubt, the game against Fiorentina will feel like a wasted chance for Roma to close the gap in the race for Champions League football next season. But then again, that has been their story so far.

