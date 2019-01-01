Talking point: Mauro Icardi returns to help Inter thump Genoa 4-0
While it can be said that Roberto Gagliardini was Inter's most impressive player, the Nerazzurri's 4-0 win over Genoa was overshadowed by Mauro Icardi's return to the team.
Icardi's inclusion in the team was sure to split opinions but there can be no doubt, that Luciano Spalletti's decision was surely justified as the former captain scored one and assist one.
Although the whole Icardi saga has dominated Inter's corridors for some time, last night's performance at the Marassi will give fans something positive to talk about, as they now have a four point lead over fourth place, AC Milan.
After a disappointing defeat to Lazio in their last game, Inter bounced back by playing some of their best football this season. They were crisp in their passing and looked fluid, and more importantly, they had a focal point in Icardi who led the line well.
The trouble with Inter this season though has been consistency and there is still no clear indication on how they will perform in the next game. Also, for Spalletti, who shall he start up top, once Lautaro Martinez is fit, given Icardi's conduct in recent times.
Drama is never short at this club, but as long as they remain in the Champions League places, that is all that matter for Inter.