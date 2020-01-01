Tabitha Chawinga scores and assists in Jiangsu Suning victory over Shandong Sports Lottery

The 24-year-old added to her goal tally in the Chinese top-flight as they thrashed their opponents in emphatic style

Tabitha Chawinga was on target once and provided an assist for Jiangsu Suning as they defeated Shandong Sports Lottery 4-1 in a Chinese Women's Super League encounter on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old made her fourth start in six appearances this season for Jiangsu and has maintained her impressive goalscoring momentum for the champions, scoring four goals in five matches.

Smarting from Saturday's 3-0 loss to Shanghai Shengli, Jiangsu were desperate to bounce back to winning ways and Chawinga outmuscled her markers to open the scoring in the 15th minute.

The Malawian raced into the area through the left wing before sending a low pass into the middle for onrushing Ni Mengjie to double the lead for Jiangsu six minutes later.

After the break, Li Ying was tripped inside the box to earn a penalty for Shandong but her resulting kick from the spot was saved by Jiangsu goalkeeper Peng Shimeng in the 49th minute.

Three minutes later, Jiangsu found a breakthrough from the middle and He Wei was right in the position to net the third of the match.

Tabitha breezed into the area before making a pass but a handball from Shandong defender gifted Jiangsu a penalty which Ni Mengjie converted for her brace in the 59th minute.

However, Shandong grabbed their consolation goal from the match when goalkeeper Shimeng mistakenly parried a high ball into her own net eight minutes from time.

Chawinga, who was in action from the start to the finish of the game for Jiangsu, has now scored five goals in six matches this season.

The win means Jiangsu are back in third with 12 points from six matches and they will face Jiangsu Suning will take on Changchun Dazhong in their next Chinese league match on Saturday.