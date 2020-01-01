SuperSport United issue statement on club sale reports amidst DStv and PSL sponsorship deal

Two top-flight clubs recently sold their statues and Matsatsantsa were rumoured to be looking to follow suit

Top Premier Soccer League ( ) outfit SuperSport United have commented on reports that the club will soon be sold.

This comes after Goal reported that DStv are leading the race to become the next PSL sponsor after Absa withdrew from their partnership with the league.

Matsatsantsa are owned by SuperSport which is a South African Pan-Africa group of television channels carried on the DStv satellite platform.

The Tshwane giants have moved swiftly to refute the rumours in the following statement on Thursday evening:

“We have been made aware of the rumours and speculation regarding the potential sale of the club," a club statement read.

"These are untrue. We can categorically state that there have been no such approaches and, more importantly, the club is not up for sale."

SuperSport were rumoured to be looking to follow and in selling their PSL status.

Wits have been purchased by National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and the club is set to relocate to Limpopo.

While Highlands Park sold their top-flight status to NFD outfit TS Galaxy and the club is also expected to relocate to Mpumalanga.

SuperSport are one of the top teams in South African football having been originally known as Pretoria City.

Matsatsantsa were purchased by SuperSport in 1994 and the club got approval from the National Soccer League (NSL) and the club was renamed.

The Tshwane giants became the second team after their city rivals to win three successive PSL titles, between 2008 and 2010.

SuperSport have also clinched five Nedbank Cups, three MTN8 titles and one Telkom Knockout Cup.

Furthermore, they are the reigning MTN8 champions having defeated Highlands Park in last year's final.

Matsatsantsa also boast one of the best football academies in the country having produced Daine Klate, Kermit Erasmus, Ronwen Williams and Kamohelo Mokotjo.