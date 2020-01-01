Super Eagles captain & ex-Leicester City star Ahmed Musa joins ‘stay safe’ campaign

The Nigeria international has urged football lovers to keep to the WHO recommendations in a message he posted on Monday

Al-Nassr forward Ahmed Musa has urged people to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak currently causing problems around the world.

The pandemic has led to the suspension of football activities across the globe, including in where the Super Eagles star is based.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended regular hand washing as part of measures to stem the spread of the virus which has claimed thousands of lives.

More teams

Many footballers have taken to social media to advise people on the need to stay safe and the former speedster has joined his colleagues in the campaign.

Article continues below

“Stay safe please,” Musa tweeted accompanied by a picture depicting the procedures for handwashing.

Musa has made 31 league appearances for Al-Nassr, scoring seven goals since leaving Premier League side Leicester in the summer of 2018.

This season, the 27-year-old forward was yet to open his goal account at the time the league was suspended but has five assists to his credit.