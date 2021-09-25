Super Eagles' Aribo on target as Rangers humble Dundee United

The visitors were able to hold onto the slim lead for the better part of the first half and in the subsequent half to collect three points

Nigerian international Joseph Aribo was on target as Rangers defeated Dundee United 1-0 in a Scottish Premiership game on Saturday at Kilmac Stadium.



Apart from Aribo - who scored in the first half, other African stars who were involved in the game were Leon Balogun - Aribo's international compatriot - and Fashion Sakala of Zambia.



The loss for Dundee United is their third in six games where they were able to pick up a win and two draws, whereas Rangers have picked up four wins in the same number of games, drawn in one and lost the other.



James Tavernier would have scored for Aribo's side in the seventh minute but his half volley went over the bar from a close range. In the 12th minute, Rangers came close to recording an opener but Kemar Roofe's terrific effort flew slightly above the top corner as the home side were more dominant at that point.



Dundee's most open chance came in the 13th minute but Jordan McGhee's powerful header was superbly saved by Rangers' Johnathan McLaughlin.



In the 16th minute, Rangers took a deserved lead when Aribo comfortably beat Dundee's Adam Legzdins and fired home after he was set through on goal by Alfredo Morelos.



Legzdins was, however, alert to deny Roofe in the 33rd minute when the Jamaican attempted a powerful close-range shot that was tipped over the bar.



The visitors won a free-kick from a promising position in the 54th minute when Tavernier was brought down by Marshall - who was yellow-carded for the challenge - but John Lundstram's powerful effort from the edge of the box was well saved by Legzdins.



Dundee won a penalty in the 59th minute and McLaughlin - who was booked for a challenge - rose to the occasion and saved Steven Cumming's spot-kick.



Zambian international Sakala was introduced in the 66th minute for Morelos before Scott Wright replaced Ianis Hagi in the 73rd minute. Rangers made further changes in the 81st minute when Juninho Bacuna came on in the place of Roofe.