Super Cup 2019: Praful Patel to meet I-League clubs in April

The Indian FA president has communicated to the I-League clubs on Thursday that he will hold a meeting with them in mid-April...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel has informed the clubs on Thursday that he will hold a meeting with them between April 10 and April 15 Goal can confirm. A suitable venue of the meeting will be confirmed later.

Patel has also urged the clubs to come out of their decision to boycott the Super Cup 2019 and take part in the competition. He has assured the clubs that a decision can be taken after mutually discussing the issue.

Nine I-League clubs had earlier unanimously decided to pull out of the Super Cup citing unfair treatment meted out towards them by the Indian FA.

FC, and FC had walked out of the qualifiers of the Super Cup which were scheduled on March 14 and March 15 in Bhubaneswar.

The clubs recently conducted a meeting where they prepared a roadmap for Indian football and informed the AIFF they are ready to take part in the Super Cup only after a meeting with the President of the AIFF.

The league structure suggested by the I-League clubs was that of a 'unified top division league' including all the (ISL) clubs and I-League clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Patel's letter to the clubs will now bridge the gap between the federation and the nine clubs.

Praful Patel is currently in Kyrgyzstan as a part of his delegation for the FIFA council meeting.