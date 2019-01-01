Super Cup 2019: John Gregory - Chennaiyin FC have a lot to play for

The former Bolton Wanderers midfielder is taking the Cup competition 'very seriously'.....

Following a forgetful campaign in the 2018-19 (ISL), are set to embark upon the 2019 Super Cup with an eye for redemption.

With not turning up on the field in the qualification round, the southern outfit were handed a walkover and they now face at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has regarded the Super Cup as a stage to overturn a poor ISL season. "At this time, last year, we weren't really interested in this tournament having just won the ISL," he claimed.

"This year, having not had a good ISL season, we will try and have this opportunity in the Super Cup to really have a go and try to win it because we'd like to have something to show for what's been a difficult season for us."

Gregory looked back on the gone season and reiterated his outfit's motivation ahead of Friday's clash.

"We have not enjoyed this season. It's been tough for us. All of us who were 12 months ago, know what it is like, the feeling that we had within the squad having had a great season. It was a lot of fun, a lot of success, a lot of attention.

"To have had a season like this year has been a big disappointment for us. So we are definitely a lot more motivated at this part of the season," he said.

Chennaiyin lost to Mumbai City on both counts this season but the English coach believes they still have a lot to play for.

"I think they (Mumbai City) have an advantage because they have had a good season, but we still have a lot to play for being involved in two cup competitions. We will take this (Super Cup) competition very seriously and we want to do well.

"We are looking forward to the game tomorrow (Friday) probably as the underdogs looking to cause a huge upset," Gregory stated.

The former Ashton Villa manager has also termed the win over Colombo FC in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup qualifiers as a huge boost.

"It's given us good confidence. Obviously, Jeje (Lalpekhlua) has had a difficult season along with the rest of us but he scored the match-winner against Colombo FC. That's put a big smile on his face. The players are working very hard on the training ground," he concluded.