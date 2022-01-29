Supachok, Pratama and Quang Hai voted most likely to play in J.League

After approximately 45,000 votes, football fans in Southeast Asia have spoken and deemed Supachok Sarachat, Pratama Arhan Alif Rifai and Nguyen Quang Hai as the three players with the best chance of making the big leap to one day play in the J.League.

From 12 potential players from across the region; Supachok, Pratama and Quang Hai have received the most votes from fans who think all three players have what it takes to rub shoulders in the best league in Asia.

One in five votes went to Supachok and it’s easy to understand why - the Thai superstar has all the right ingredients to feature for J.League sides with his talent and capabilities on the ball.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has incredible technique with the vision to match and has a keen eye for goals as well in his arsenal, having consistently produced the goods for club and country in recent years.

At first glance, Indonesian full back Pratama Arhan may seem like a surprise choice but the PSIS Semarang defender was undoubtedly the breakthrough player of the recently concluded AFF Championship.

This was further backed by Pratama winning the NXGN Award for Young Player of the Tournament, after a combination of fan votes and the GOAL editorial team rankings.

Like a younger version of Theerathon Bunmanthan, Pratama is the ultimate modern day defender who is equally decisive in the attacking third of the pitch and packs a punch with his dangerous long throws.

Completing the trio with the most votes of players with the best chance of playing for a J.League side, is none other than Vietnam’s burgeoning star, Nguyen Quang Hai whose rise to prominence is synonymous with the Golden Stars’ success in recent years.

Like a magician on the pitch, Quang Hai weaves his left foot like a wand to create beautiful movements and creative influence. Incredibly nimble, the Hanoi FC attacking midfielder is considered one of the best free kick takers in the region.

Just like the fans in Southeast Asia, it is for sure that the clubs in J.League are well aware of what Supachok, Pratama and Quang Hai can add to their respective teams in search of success and glory.

Who knows, the call from Japan will come soon enough for these talented players!