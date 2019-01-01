Sunderland vs Portsmouth: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Two sleeping giants in English football return to Wembley on Sunday to face off in the Checkatrade Trophy final.
Portsmouth won the FA Cup at the famous ground back in 2008, whilst Sunderland reached the League Cup final there in 2014.
With both teams vying for promotion from League One, a win here could give them the momentum needed to get over the line and reach the Championship.
|Sunday, March 31
|2:30pm GMT / 10:20am ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on ESPN+
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports and available to stream on the Sky Go app
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
Squads & Team News
|Sunderland squad
|McLaughlin, Ruiter, Stryjek
Oviedo, Matthews, James, Loovens, Baldwin, Ozturk, Flanagan, Dunne, Love
|McGeady, Leadbitter, Cattermole, Watmore, McGeouch, Power, Gooch, Maguie, Honeyman, O'Nien, Morgan
|Grigg, Wyke, Sinclair, Molyneux, Sterling,
Bryan Oviedo is unlikely to play in this one as he hasn't featured since January due to a knee injury. Donald Love is back in training after an injury layoff but is unlikely to start whilst Chris Maguire is also a doubt.
Potential Sunderland starting XI: McLaughlin, O'Nien, Flanagan, Baldwin, Matthews; Cattermole, Leadbitter, Morgan, Power, McGeady; Grigg
|Portsmouth squad
|McGee, MacGillivray,
|Clarke, Thompson, Brown, Whatmough, Burgess, Walkes, Donohue, Haunstrup, Casey
|Midfielders
Lowe, Isgrove, Soloman-Otabor, Naylor, Evans, Thompson, Cannon, Wheeler, Curtis, Close, Morris, Dennis,
|Vaughan, Pitman, Mason, Bogle, Chaplin, Hawkins,
Potential Portsmouth starting XI: Macgillivray; Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown; Close, Naylor; Evans, Pitman, Lowe; Bogle
Betting & Match Odds
The bookies are struggling to call this one with Portsmouth slight favourites at 31/20, Sunderland are priced at 7/4 and if you fancy the draw it can be backed at 11/5
Match Preview
Both teams in this fixture will be prioritising promotion from League One but a trip to Wembley has to be relished by any side.
The national stadium will be rocking as we are set to see a record attendance for a Checkatrade Trophy final, with both sides completely selling out their allocation over 80,000 tickets.
Sunderland and Portsmouth are both well and truly in the race for promotion and a win here could give either team the momentum needed to put a string of results together.
There will be a new name on the Checkatrade Trophy with neither team ever lifting this piece of silverware in their history, mostly due to the fact they have
Portsmouth
Unfortunately for Pompey, one of the only teams in England who can better that record is Sunderland, who have now gone 19 games without a loss, with their last defeat coming at the hands of Portsmouth back in December.