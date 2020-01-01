Sumeet Passi's late header saves Jamshedpur FC

A late goal by Sumeet Passi rescued a point for Jamshedpur against Hyderabad in the (ISL) match held at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Nestor Gordillo (39') had put Hyderabad in the lead but Passi struck in injury time to hold the hosts to a draw.

Hyderabad interim coach Javier Lopez replaced Ashish Rai, Mohammed Yasir and Giles Barnes with Gordillo, Liston Colaco and Souvik Chakraborty in the starting lineup.

With Farukh Choudhary suspended for the tie, Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo chose to start with five foreigners including Sergio Castel and Noe Acosta. The other changes saw Karan Amin, Mobashir Rahman get a look-in.

Adil Khan nearly opened the scoring on two occasions with his headers. One came off the upright in the fifth minute and another was sent straight to the feet of Jamshedpur goalkeeper Rafique Ali Sardar in the 32nd minute.

The strikers did not have a great time in the first half, with Bobo wasting a couple of chances. The Brazilian was picked out in the centre of the opponent's box in the 24th minute but couldn't get his shot away before Joyner Lourenco intervened.

And it was from one of those interceptions by Lourenco that eventually produced the opener. A through ball by Marko Stankovic intended for Marcelinho was stopped in its tracks by the Jamshedpur defender. The loose ball fell for Gordillo who struck a powerful left-footed strike which hit the underside of the bar and went in.

Jamshedpur were poor in the final third and suffered a setback when Sergio Castel started limping towards the end of the half and was replaced at the break.