Sulaiman wants UKM to face MSL outfit in FA Cup third round

Varsity Boys boss Sulaiman Hussin wants his side to face the big guns in the next round of the FA Cup.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having led his UKM FC boys to a dominant 5-1 win over third tier side Protap FC at home in their second round , head coach Sulaiman Hussin wants them to face a team from the top tier in the following round.

However, this desire has pragmatic and financial reasons. He is hoping that playing a Super League side at home in the next round will help fill the club's coffers through gate receipt.

"We've already met our [FA Cup] target, which is to reach the third round, just like what we achieved last season. So now I hope we get drawn against a Super League team at home in the next round.

"Such a draw will certainly help our team's finances. I don't mind being drawn against anyone, but playing a top-tier would be a bonus," said the former player after the tie against Protap on Tuesday.

When asked about the absence of two of the Varsity Boys' foreign players in the match, Sulaiman responded that forward Michael Ijezie and defender Alexandru Tudose were not fit.

Even with only two foreign players available for the encounter, the hosts still proved too strong for their all-local amateur opponents; Mateo Roskam scored a hat-trick while Milad Zeneyedpour bagged a brace in the encounter.

"Against Negeri Sembilan (their Premier League match last weekend) too I only fielded two foreigners; Alex has not recovered from his injury while Michael was rested because he has fever. A couple of the local boys were rested too as we have a league match this coming weekend.

"But I'm glad that even though they did not play as well as they should have, they still recorded a win to reach the next round," he stated.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!