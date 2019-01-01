Subhash Bhowmick wants a unified league with promotion and relegation

The former player did not endorse the I-League clubs’ roadmap and suggested that all parties including ISL clubs must come forward and discuss...

Legendary Indian footballer and former technical director Subhash Bhowmick weighed in on the most talked-about topic of Indian football, a merged league.

Bhowmick opined that , like any other country in the world, should have one league, which runs for eight or nine months. He also suggested that promotion and relegation in the top tier league is necessary.

He said, “ should have one league. Recently, I came across owner Parth Jindal’s comment on the roadmap of Indian football. I was really impressed by him and was surprised that instead of rejoicing his team’s win, he was speaking about the progress of Indian football.

“There is no point having two leagues. One league should run for eight to nine months, only then football will improve.

“Promotion and relegation must be there. A proper league cannot run without promotion and relegation.”

Eight clubs have decided to boycott the Super Cup as a mark of protest against the alleged unfair treatment meted out by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The clubs recently met and prepared a roadmap for Indian football going into the future and decided to present it to the Indian FA.

Recently, AIFF president Praful Patel reached out to the club and assured them that he would meet the club in mid-April.

When asked about the clubs’ roadmap for Indian football, Bhowmick refuted the idea ans suggested that not only I-League but all parties including the (ISL) clubs must come forward and discuss the future.

He said, “The I-League clubs have created the roadmap considering their own interest. All parties, I-League and ISL clubs must come forward and discuss this.”