Suarez slams 'hurtful' claims Barca players refused wage cuts

The Uruguayan has stressed the players were the first that wanted to make the salary sacrifice

Luis Suarez defended players and said they were the first who wanted to reach an agreement over a pay cut.

Barcelona players agreed to a 70 per cent pay cut earlier this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement confirming the move on Monday, Barcelona star Lionel Messi took aim at senior figures at the club for putting players under pressure over something they always knew they would do.

Suarez said players were hurt by reports they were unwilling to accept a salary reduction.

"A lot of hurtful things have been said about the squad's salary cuts," the forward told Sport 890 on Thursday.

"People have said that the players didn't want to accept them, then it was said that players from other areas of the club had reached an agreement, when the reality is that we were waiting to try and find the best solution for the club."



Suarez added: "It hurts when people say things like that because we were always the first people that wanted to reach an agreement, as we know what the club's situation is.

"No player in the squad refused a wage cut. A mutual agreement was reached between the players and the club. The captains spoke to the president and nobody refused it."

That stance backs up Messi's earlier statement which stressed the players were quick to agree to the salary cuts, despite reports on the contrary.

"Much has been written and said about the Barcelona team in regards to the salaries of the players during this state of emergency," the statement read.

"We want to clarify that our will has always been to take a cut in the salary we receive, because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are always the first ones to help the club when asked.

"Therefore, it does not surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under pressure to do something we always knew we would do.

"The agreement has been delayed for a few days because we were looking for a formula to help the club and its workers during these difficult times.

"Apart from the reduction of 70 per cent from our salary, we will also make contributions so that club employees can collect 100 per cent of their salary while this situation lasts.

"We do not want to say goodbye without sending an affectionate greeting and a lot of strength to all those having a hard time in these very difficult times, as well as to all those who patiently await the end of this crisis in their homes.

"Very soon we are going to get out of this and we will all do it together."

More than 52,900 people have died from coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 10,300 in