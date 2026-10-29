Suarez scores, Messi frustrated and Casemiro steadies the back line as Inter Miami rescue 2-2 draw with Cincinnati

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at Nu Stadium, with all four goals coming in the second half. Luis Suarez opened the scoring from a Casemiro assist, before a rapid Cincinnati comeback was cancelled out by Riquelme Fillipi in the 90th minute.

Advertisement

The air at Nu Stadium was thick with expectation as Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati met with plenty at stake for both sides. Miami, third in the Eastern Conference and led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, wanted to bounce back from a defeat at the New York Red Bulls. Cincinnati arrived chasing a playoff place and needing points. The first half was cagey, with both sides prioritising defensive solidity, and it ended 0-0. Messi was booked in the 44th minute.

Suarez breaks the deadlock after cagey opening

The match came alive in the 61st minute when Luis Suarez reminded everyone of his predatory instincts. Casemiro supplied the assist, and the Uruguayan finished to give the Herons a lead that settled the home crowd. Miami had made two changes at the break, with Telasco Segovia and Ian Fray replacing Matías Galarza and Sergio Reguilón. They grew in confidence and began to dominate.

Cincinnati turn the tide in dramatic fashion

Advertisement Advertisement

Just as Miami looked to be cruising toward a narrow win, the match took a chaotic turn. Cincinnati, who had stayed disciplined, struck back through Kenji Mboma Dem in the 80th minute, set up by Evander, to silence the Florida crowd. Only six minutes later, Samuel Gidi turned the game on its head, finishing from a Tyler Barlow assist to put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Related Topics

Fillipi provides the final twist

With defeat looming, Inter Miami threw caution to the wind. Riquelme Fillipi, who had come on in the 83rd minute for Germán Berterame, was the hero. In the 90th minute he took Rodrigo De Paul’s delivery in a crowded penalty area and finished to make it 2-2. The goal set off wild celebrations on the Miami bench and secured a result that felt fair given how the game had gone.

Advertisement

Key performers and tactical shifts

Suarez and Fillipi grabbed the headlines for the hosts, with Casemiro’s assist for the opener a reminder of his influence from the back. Messi had a quieter night. He was booked just before the break and saw a shot blocked in the second half. For Cincinnati, fresh legs including Barlow and T. Anunga helped them exploit a tiring Miami defence. Despite the flurry of goals, Miami’s discipline was questioned as they picked up three yellow cards: Messi at 44', Segovia at 90+3' and Suarez at 90+4'.

Advertisement

Implications for the Eastern Conference race

The draw keeps Inter Miami in a strong position in the top three of the Eastern Conference, though they will regret the defensive lapses that let Cincinnati back into the contest. For FC Cincinnati, the point is a testament to their fighting spirit and keeps their playoff hopes alive. Both teams showed enough to suggest they will be tough opponents as the MLS season enters its most important phase.

Advertisement

Still to check against the standings: Cincinnati’s 43 points and Miami’s exact table position. The screenshot doesn’t show the table, and New England was level with Miami on 55 points before this game.