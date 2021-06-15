'It was more of a nibble' - Rudiger accused of biting Pogba during France v Germany clash at Euro 2020
France star Paul Pogba furiously claimed Germany defender Antonio Rudiger bit him on the back during Tuesday's Euro 2020 match.
The two players came together near the end of the first half, with replays showing the Chelsea man putting his face close to Pogba's back before reaching his arms around his chest.
Pogba protested to the referee but there was no call on the field, nor was there a VAR review.
What was said?
The incident generated plenty of reaction on social media, with more than a few people bringing up another man involved in past biting incidents, Luis Suarez.
On ITV at half-time, former France star Patrick Vieira said: "When you see Pogba's reaction, it felt like a bite. I don't see what Rudiger was doing there." Roy Keane replied: "It was more of a nibble than a bite."