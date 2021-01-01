Suarez airs Messi hope but has no inside information on contract call from Barcelona superstar

Luis Suarez is hoping to see Lionel Messi remain at Barcelona, but the former Blaugrana striker claims to have no inside information when it comes to a big contract call at Camp Nou.

As things stand, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi continues to run his deal in Catalunya down towards free agency.

Fresh terms have been mooted, but no paperwork has been signed, and current Atletico Madrid star Suarez is among those waiting on a future decision from an all-time great.

Suarez, who spent six memorable years alongside Messi at Barca, told El Partidazo de COPE on whether he thinks the iconic Argentine should stay put: "As a friend and fan I would be happy, I would love it, and I would recommend that he continues at Barcelona.

"Has he told me if he’s staying? Not yet."

Goal learned back in February that the 33-year-old would be making no decision on his future until the summer.

Copa del Rey glory has been savoured since then, but the Liga title has been landed by Suarez and Co at Wanda Metropolitano.

There is still much for Messi to weigh up, with questions being asked of Ronald Koeman's future as coach while transfer speculation rages around supposed targets.

Among those seeing a switch to Camp Nou mooted is Messi's fellow countryman Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that a move to Spain is on the cards for the Blues' all-time leading goalscorer, as he also prepares to hit free agency.

Aguero's presence could convince an international colleague to remain in his current surroundings, with a familiar face still one of the most prolific forwards on the planet.

Suarez believes Barca should be lining up more Argentine firepower, with there no complaints on his part at the Blaugrana seeking out more experience after parting with his services in the summer of 2020.

The 34-year-old added on the Aguero talk: "Now there is a new board of directors, other people, and they are looking for a quality player.

"Obviously he has a relationship with Leo, but you cannot argue about what a quality player he is and what he can give to Barcelona. I support the decision totally."

