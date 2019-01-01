Streli Mamba continues goalscoring form in Paderborn defeat against RB Leipzig

The German-Congolese notched his third goal in two games but the effort was not enough to save his side from defeat at Benteler-Arena

Streli Mamba found the back of the net in Paderborn’s 3-2 loss to in Saturday’s German game.

After scoring twice against last weekend, the 25-year-old maintained the form at Benteler-Arena.

Mamba, who was making his ninth league appearance for Steffen Baumgart’s men since his summer move, led his side’s attempt for a fight-back in the 62nd minute after they had conceded three first-half goals.

The German-Congolese beat goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo to reduce the deficit after he was set up by Laurent Jans.

Klaus Gjasula made it two goals for Paderborn but their visitors frustrated them to earn a point in the encounter.

Mamba, who has now scored five league goals this season, featured for the duration of the game along with international Jamilu Collins while Ademola Lookman was an unused substitute for Leipzig.

The defeat further condemned the Benteler-Arena outfit to the bottom of the table with five points from 13 games.

Mamba will hope to help Paderborn bounce back from the setback when they take on on December 8.