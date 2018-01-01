Snapped goalpost delays A-League clash

Players and fans at Central Coast Stadium saw their New Year's Eve plans delayed by a broken goalpost.

A broken goalpost led to a bizarre delay in the A-League clash between Central Coast Mariners and Perth Glory on Monday.

Players and fans alike in Gosford saw any hopes of a quick getaway to start their new year celebrations stymied as the goalframe at Central Coast Stadium gave way after just 11 minutes.

Tomislav Mrcela twisted and snapped the left-hand post as he tumbled into the net after heading in Neil Kilkenny's cross from an offside position.

That led to the bemusing scene of groundsmen scrambling to fix the post as players passed balls among themselves, with both teams and the officials eventually leaving the field as a replacement goal was fitted.

Play finally resumed after a delay of around 45 minutes.

The Glory had taken the lead in just the third minute through Andy Keogh.