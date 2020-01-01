Stoke City manager O'Neill hails ‘excellent’ Mikel in victory over Rotherham United

The former Nigeria international has been praised for his role in helping the Potters secure all three points at Bet365 Stadium

manager Michael O'Neill has showered encomium on John Obi Mikel for his performance in their 1-0 victory over United in Saturday’s Championship game.

James McClean scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute as the Potters secured their fourth win of the season.

Mikel was one of the stand-out performers in the encounter, playing a key role as the Bet365 Stadium outfit kept a clean sheet.

The former international had 36 touches on the ball, made two tackles and won five aerial contests in the match.

O'Neill has praised the contribution of the 33-year-old as well as Jordan Thompson and Nick Powell to his side’s victory.

"In all honesty, it’s not probably the kind of game that Jordan thrives in but John was excellent a great presence, and Jordan was important beside him,” O'Neill told the media.

"I thought Nick Powell was terrific as well. He was that good link between the midfield and Steven Fletcher.

"We stood up to a very physical challenge and we’re delighted to get the three points."

Mikel teamed up with the Potters in the summer after parting ways with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor on mutual agreement.

The midfielder has been impressive in the games he has featured for the club so far, helping them to the eighth spot on the Championship table.

Mikel made a name for himself during his time with Premier League club , where he spent 11years and won a number of the accolades including the league title and the trophy.

The former Super Eagles captain has already revealed his desire to help Stoke gain promotion to the English top-flight at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder will hope to continue his impressive form for the Potters when they take on William Troost-Ekong’s in their next league game on Wednesday.