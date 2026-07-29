Stockholm’s timeless legacy: Djurgarden and adidas reveal 135th anniversary kit that doubles as season ticket for the 2161 season

A shirt for the next century of Stockholm football

In a footballing landscape often dominated by the short-termism of the next transfer window or the next matchday, Djurgardens IF are taking a significantly longer view. To celebrate their 135th anniversary, the Stockholm-based club and technical partner adidas have unveiled a commemorative jersey that isn't just a piece of sportswear, but a symbolic bridge between the past and a very distant future.

The anniversary jersey is built around a simple but powerful idea: a football club is bigger than any individual. Players, managers and supporters all become part of its history before passing it on to those who come next. Guided by its enduring motto, Alltid Oavsett (Always, Regardless), Djurgårdens IF has stood strong for 135 years - and long after today's generation is gone, the club will remain.

Björn Lundevall, Head of Marketing and Communication at Djurgårdens IF, explained the philosophy behind the project: "Our 135th anniversary is a moment to celebrate the incredible local supporter culture that has defined this club for generations. Djurgårdens IF has become part of Stockholm's identity, and this jersey is a reminder that we're only temporary custodians of something much bigger than ourselves. We're inviting every supporter and every Stockholmer to dream boldly about the future and pass that love on to those who come after us.

The 2161 season ticket and the time capsule

What truly separates this launch from the standard retro-inspired kits seen across Europe is the 2161 season ticket clause. Every original anniversary jersey will be redeemable for entry to matches in the year 2161—exactly 135 years from now. To bring that idea to life, every Anniversary Jersey also serves as a symbolic season ticket for the 2161 season.

The club is taking the preservation of this legacy seriously. To reinforce the concept, one exclusive jersey will be preserved in a secure, climate-controlled conservation display case that will remain sealed until the beginning of the 2161 season. This ensures that even if individual household heirlooms are lost to time, a pristine version of the garment will exist to be presented to the fans of the 22nd century.

Henrik Hallberg, Director of PR and Brand Communications at adidas Nordics, highlighted the cultural weight of the collaboration: “Football shirts are among the most powerful symbols of identity in sport. Djurgårdens IF is a club with deep local roots, an unmistakable Stockholm character and a cultural relevance that has endured for generations. With this jersey, we wanted to celebrate that identity while expressing the idea that the club's story is still being written by future generations of Stockholmers.

Honouring the Järnkaminerna identity

Visually, the kit departs from the traditional blue stripes to pay homage to a specific piece of club lore. The design draws inspiration from one of Djurgårdens IF's most enduring identities: Järnkaminerna ("The Iron Stoves"). The nickname originated from the club's original striped jerseys combined with the players' hard-nosed style and fiery spirit. Today, the term is used as a symbol of the Djurgården spirit, representing self-sacrifice, determination, and loyalty.

The aesthetic reflects this industrial heritage perfectly. A steel-grey colourway with metallic detailing pays tribute to the nickname, while the club's original four-pointed star crest returns to the chest as a nod to its earliest history. A bespoke detail honouring founder John G. Jansson further connects the club's origins with the generations still to come.

A community debut on the pitch

The campaign used to launch the kit has stayed away from high-gloss fashion photography, opting instead for a more grounded approach. The campaign features familiar local Stockholmers, supporters of all ages, celebrating the community that has always defined Djurgårdens IF. Together, the portraits, photographed at the club's own restaurant “Kaminen”, capture a club deeply rooted in its local identity, with one generation passing its passion on to the next.

Supporters won't have to wait long to see the kit in action on the field, even if they have a century to wait to use it as a ticket. The men's team will debut the jersey against Västerås SK on August 3, while the women's team will wear it against IK Uppsala at the beginning of August 8.