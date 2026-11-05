Steve McManaman slams Mikel Arteta's 'boring' Arsenal style as Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz 'get the blame'

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Steve McManaman claims he feels sorry for Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz because of Arsenal's cautious tactical approach under Mikel Arteta. The former England international believes the two forwards often face unfair criticism when the team prioritises defensive solidity over free-flowing attacking football.

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Arsenal secure another European victory

Arsenal continued their unbeaten run in the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague. First-half goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres proved enough to secure all three points, despite a late consolation strike from Wiktor Nowak.

Arteta made six changes to the team that defeated Liverpool on Sunday. Gyokeres led the line in place of Havertz and produced a standout performance by registering a goal and an assist inside 45 minutes.

McManaman sympathises with Arsenal forwards

Despite the victory, McManaman believes playing as a striker in Arteta's current system is incredibly difficult. The former Liverpool winger admitted he often pities Gyokeres and Havertz because of the team's pragmatic approach.

"I do feel sorry for Arsenal forwards sometimes because they’re not an entertaining team, they’re not like a Barcelona," McManaman explained, as quoted by Metro. "They defend very deep, they defend as a whole and it’s a long way to get to the other end of the pitch to score goals.

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"They’re never going to be this entertaining, lovely, free-flowing side scoring goal after goal after goal, and then Gyokeres and Havertz sometimes get the blame because of that. It’s normally the midfielders and the defenders that we talk about."

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Gyokeres impresses in rare Arsenal start

Gyokeres has endured a difficult start to the season but took his chance at the Fortuna Arena. He set up Madueke for the opening goal in the ninth minute before finding the net himself with a superb effort off the upright just before half-time.

McManaman praised the Sweden international's first-half impact but noted his struggles after the break. He believes Gyokeres needs the team to stay compact to truly thrive.

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"In the second half, when it got really stretched and they were wide and he was up on his own, he looked as if he was just left alone a lot," he observed. "I think when Arsenal play as more of a unit, attacking and defending together, I think he looks better."

Preparing to face Hull

Arsenal will aim to maintain their strong domestic form when they host Hull City on Saturday. Arteta's men will be desperate to secure another three points in their pursuit of the Premier League title.