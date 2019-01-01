Steffen outshines Pulisic on weekend of first starts for USMNT stars

The Chelsea playmaker struggled to make a big impact in a disappointing draw, while the goalkeeper was busy in a first-ever Bundesliga victory

It was a tale of two first starts for Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen this weekend, but it was the goalkeeper who enjoyed the best of times in his debut.

Pulisic did not suffer the worst of times, but still suffered through a disappointing day on the whole in a 1-1 draw with for after a strong performance in the UEFA Super Cup, which saw him assist on the Blues opener and narrowly miss a goal due to a close offside call.

He did show glimpses on Sunday. In fact, he nearly got to the rebound of a shot by goalscorer Mason Mount to open his Blues account, but Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel just kept it out of Pulisic's path.

Pulisic was later involved in the build-up to an excellent chance for N’Golo Kante which again was just narrowly kept out.

Unfortunately, like his Chelsea team-mates, Pulisic faded after the first 25 minutes and struggled to make an impact the remainder of his time on the field. He departed after 71 minutes with the score 1-1. That’s how it finished, leaving Frank Lampard and the Blues disappointed with the result.

It was a far better first Bundesliga start for Steffen at , as he was in goal for a 3-1 win over . The former keeper made nine saves in the victory, including a pair of stops on fellow Josh Sargent, who entered the match in the 82nd minute.

Steffen wasn’t the only American to enjoy the victory for Dusseldorf, as midfielder Alfredo Morales went the distance, and shook off a collision in stoppage time to see out the win.

A healthy John Brooks also tasted victory in his club’s Bundesliga opener, helping to a 2-1 victory over Koln.

Weston McKennie was also in action on Saturday, starting and going 85 minutes under former USMNT player David Wagner at , but the match against finished a scoreless draw. Fabian Johnson came in for Gladbach for the final 27 minutes.

enjoyed an easy 4-0 victory over Union Berlin, but Tyler Adams remains sidelined with a lingering groin injury.

Meanwhile, in the Bundesliga second flight, Julian Green continued his strong start to the season. He netted the winner for Greuther Furth against Jahn Regensburg – his second goal in three league games this season.

’s second matchday did not see Timothy Weah get his second start for , though he did come in as a late substitute as his side fell 1-0 to . Elsewhere, USMNT-eligible Jordan Siebatcheu made his second straight appearance off the bench for , though didn’t play much a role in their surprise 2-1 victory over reigning champions .

Eighteen-year-old USYNT Sergino Dest grabbed his first-ever Eredivisie start with , going the distance in a 4-1 win over VVV Venlo. And former USYNT defender Desevio Payne checked in for FC Emmen for an extended appearance in a 2-0 win over Heerenveen, as left-back Lorenzo Burnett was forced off due to injury after 43 minutes.

It was also a weekend to forget for Tyler Boyd. While he started ’ first match of the Super Lig campaign, it was a heavy 3-0 defeat to Sivasspor. Boyd went 90 minutes and earned himself a yellow in the loss.

Matt Miazga and Reading found their first three points of the Championship season, shutting down Cardiff 3-0, with the centre-back going 90. Things were less joyous for Antonee Robinson, as he and suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Leeds. The left-back played the entire match in the loss.

Geoff Cameron was also a loser on Saturday with falling 2-0 to , with the veteran playing 90 in the loss. Tim Ream went 90 and earned a victory with over struggling , while Eric Lichaj came off at half in ’s 1-1 draw with .