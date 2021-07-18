Sredojevic 'will be Zambia ambassador despite underwhelming reign'

Faz confirmed they had agreed to part ways with the Serbian by mutual consent on Saturday

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has delivered a moving message to the Zambian players after he left the position following their early elimination from the Cosafa Cup.



Micho has stated he will be Zambia's ambassador and will always support them even though his reign was not as successful as he hoped.

The former Orlando Pirates tactician was appointed in January 2020 and in his spell that spanned more than one year, he failed to achieve much with the former Africa Cup of Nations title holders.

The former Uganda coach failed to impress with Chipoloplo in the African Nations Championship in Cameroon early in 2021 and was also unable to guide the Cosafa nation to the Afcon finals.



Micho, who at one point expelled Tout Puissant Mazembe defender Kabaso Chongo after a friendly with Kenya, also saw Zambia fail to progress in the ongoing Cosafa competition where they were the titleholders.

Chongo was reinstated into the team for the regional tournament where Zambia failed to make it through the group stage.



"I shall recognise qualities, spirituality, and the 25 matches we played together I hope you will use them to develop yourselves. You are able to compete with the best teams on the continent," the former Uganda head coach said.

Article continues below

"Everybody gave their best and in that process of giving the best, I always believed we were going to succeed and be able to qualify for the upcoming World Cup finals.

"I will be a constant supporter as I believe you deserve the best in the future, even though challenges are bound to occur. We shall remain in a very good relationship and I am thankful for the positive experiences I got from Zambia.



"I will use the experience in my career ahead of me and I will be a positive ambassador for Zambia even though I did not succeed in the mission that I was supposed to do."



The Football Association of Zambia (Faz) announced that the coach and his employers had agreed to part ways mutually: "Both parties agreed to mutually separate after a meeting held this morning at Football House. Faz thanked Micho for having steered the Chipolopolo from February 3, 2020, to date and wished him the best of luck in his next assignment.



"After a meeting between Faz and the coach, it was agreed that, in the interest of progress for both parties, they had to separate."

The federation has promised to give details on how they will appoint a successor to the former head coach.