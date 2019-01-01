Spanish Supercopa games: Barcelona, Real Madrid & new format explained

Here's what you need to know about the Spanish tournament with its new venue, format and brand-new set-up

The Spanish Supercopa is set to make a triumphant return in January 2020, this time in , where it will feature a new-look and revamped tournament.

Previously, the Spanish Supercopa featured just two teams – the two finalists of the – but the upcoming competition has now been expanded to include four teams. It has also been pushed back from its usual August date to a few months later in January.

Goal takes a look at everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is the Spanish Supercopa?

The Spanish Supercopa is a tournament that involves both the winner and runner-up from the Copa del Rey as well as the highest-ranked sides.

The competition traditionally involved two teams, but it was announced in February 2019 that the latest edition would be the first to expand to four teams. It now includes a semi-final round, though no third-place playoff.

The 2020 edition is also the first to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Who will play in the Spanish Supercopa ?

participate as 2018-19 Copa del Rey winners.

qualify as 2018-19 La Liga champions and runners-up in the Copa del Rey.

and will participate as 2018-19 third and fourth-place finishers in La Liga, respectively.

Which venues will be used for the 2019 Spanish Supercopa?

All three matches will take place in the 62,345-capacity King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Article continues below

2019 Spanish Supercopa fixtures & dates

Semi-finals

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 1 Jan 8 Valencia vs Real Madrid TBC King Abdullah Sports City 2 Jan 9 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid TBC King Abdullah Sports City

Final

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 3 Jan 12 Valencia / Real Madrid vs Barcelona / Atletico Madrid TBC King Abdullah Sports City

How can I watch the 2019 Spanish Supercopa?

Full details on how you can catch all the Spanish Supercopa action will be released nearer to the tournament start date.

2018 Supercopa winner

La Liga champions Barcelona were crowned winners of the 2018 Supercopa, after defeating Copa del Rey runners-up 2-1. Unlike previous years where the tournament was played over two legs, the 2018 edition involved just a single match.

The 2018 Supercopa was held at Stade Ibn Batoutain in Tangier, .

Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele netted the goals for Barcelona after Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring early for Sevilla.