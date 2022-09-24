Spain stutter in World Cup preparation as Switzerland hand La Roja rare home defeat

Spain were handed just their second home defeat in 57 games as Switzerland avoided Nations League relegation with a 2-1 win in Zaragoza.

Akanji netted first international goal

Alba hammered equaliser into top corner

Embolo immediately restored his side's lead

WHAT HAPPENED? The lack of experience in Luis Enrique's side was punished by a seasoned Switzerland outfit. They took advantage of Spain's inability to defend set pieces to pick up a vital victory in the Nations League. Manchester City's Akanji starred with a goal, an assist and a rock-solid defensive performance on a sorry evening for the hosts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result means La Roja have been leapfrogged in the top spot by Portugal as both nations hunt a place in next summer's finals. Meanwhile, Switzerland moved off the bottom of the group and were replaced by Czech Republic.

ALL EYES ON: Gavi was the name on everyone's lips once again. The 18-year-old turned in yet another display far beyond his age and could certainly count himself unlucky to be on the losing side.

DID YOU KNOW? Spain's last home defeat came all the way back in October 2018 when they were beaten 3-2 by England. Raheem Sterling (two) and Marcus Rashford got the goals for the Three Lions while Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

While the first half was rather uneventful, the home fans found a way to entertain themselves.

A second-half equaliser made in El Clasico.

But that equaliser was worthless just moments later.

A scarily accurate guess...

On a disappointing evening, there was a nice moment for the younger of the Williams brothers.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? Luis Enrique's side can still earn themselves a place in the Nations League finals next summer. However, they will have to beat Portugal away from home to make that a reality.