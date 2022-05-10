Southeast Asian Games 2022 medal ranking: Who has won the most medals at the 31st SEA Games?

After a lengthy delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Southeast Asian Games have returned this May at long last, with the 31st edition of the event taking place in Hanoi and surroundings.

Although the opening ceremony only takes place on May 12, a number of sports already kicked off before then, including the men's football competition.

A total of 11 countries will be battling it out in 40 different sports between now and May 23, when the closing ceremony is scheduled to take place.

There will be plenty of silverware to play for as the SEA Games 2022 contains of a grand total of 523 events, meaning over 1500 medals are up for grabs!

But which country has been the most successful and will hold the bragging rights in the sporting arena across the region for the next two years?

Sea games 2021 medal ranking

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Malaysia 4 1 1 6 2 Vietnam 2 1 3 3 Singapore 1 1 2 4 Brunei Darussalam = Cambodia = Indonesia = Laos = Myanmar = Philippines = Thailand = Timor-Leste

*last updated close of play May 9