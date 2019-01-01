Southampton new recruit Moussa Djenepo: It wasn’t easy to leave Standard Liege

The Mali international teamed up with the Saints on Thursday, becoming the first signing by Ralph Hasenhuttl

’s new signing Moussa Djenepo has admitted that it was a difficult decision for him to leave Standard Liege.

The 20-year-old winger completed his transfer from the Belgian club to the Premier League side for a reported £14 million ($17.8m) fee.

Djenepo was signed permanently in May 2017 by the Reds after delivering convincing performances during his initial loan spell with the side.

Last season, the Mali international scored 11 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Michel Preud'homme's men.

He is looking forward to continuing his development at St Mary's Stadium but has sent a message of comfort to his former club.

“It wasn’t easy to leave the Rouche, they are special and will always remain a part of my family,” Djenepo posted on Instagram.

“But I’m very happy to join the Southampton family. Feels great to become a Saint! Can’t wait to get started!”

Djenepo will be expected to play a key role for Mali in the 2019 , scheduled for next month, having been included in the Eagles’ squad for the biennial competition.

Mohamed Magassouba‘s men have been drawn along with Angola, and Mauritania in Group E. They will play their first game against the Lions of Chinguetti on June 24.