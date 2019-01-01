Southampton coach Hasenhuttl apologises and takes '100 per cent' responsibility for Leicester City thrashing

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks as the Foxes belted the Saints by nine goals

coach Ralph Hasenhuttl took full responsibility after Saints suffered their largest-ever defeat in a 9-0 hammering by Leicester at St. Mary's on Friday.

The Foxes scored three goals in the first 19 minutes, aided by a straight red card to Ryan Bertrand as Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both completed hat-tricks in the second half.

The result plunges Southampton into the relegation zone on goal difference as they remain without a home win in the league since April.

"That was one of the tough ones tonight. The performance was a disaster and I have to apologise and take 100% responsibility," Hasenhuttl told the BBC.

"I've never seen a team act like this, there was no fight for anything.

"It was horrible to watch and everyone who stayed to watch is really a fan of this football club. I'm a proud man, but the way we play today is not the way I want to see my team play.

"I said we must play to the last minute, but I can understand why the fans left. We all must to do everything to pull this back."

Ben Chilwell scored Leicester's opener in the 10th minute, just before Bertrand was sent off by VAR for a lunge on Perez.

Southampton quickly capitulated with Youri Tielemans and Perez putting the Foxes three up within 20 minutes, before the latter and Vardy made it 5-0 by half-time.

The rout continued in the second half as Perez completed his hat-trick and there was further goals to Vardy and James Maddison.

Vardy finally nabbed his hat-trick with a 94th minute penalty to seal a remarkable nine-goal win that was the greatest away victory in Premier League history and equalled Man Utd's record for the biggest win.

Like his manager, Saints captain Pierre-Emile Hojberg also apologised to the fans and described the result as "embarrassing".

"I can only put my head in front of the team and say the only thing that matters is what we do going forward, and we can never let something like this happen again," he said.

"It's very embarrassing and very difficult for the whole team and we're the ones to blame. We need to take it. I'm sorry, the only thing I can say to the fans is 'I apologise'.

Southampton's week doesn't get any easier as they face in the and the Premier League over the next seven days.