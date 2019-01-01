Solskjaer will have final say on Man Utd transfers, says Moyes

While the Red Devils may bring in a sporting director, their former manager believes the Norwegian will have the last word on recruitment

may appoint a technical director but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will still have the final say on transfers, according to David Moyes.

After being named the Red Devils' new manager on a permanent basis, Solskjaer saw his side record a 2-1 win over on Saturday to bolster their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Norwegian has tasted defeat just three times since taking over as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho's departure last December - and he has already held discussions with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the club's transfer plans.

Media reports suggest United will also bring in a technical director as part of a new set-up, though former boss Moyes insists the manager is likely to choose the identity of any new recruits in the next window.

"I do think that a director of football is becoming much more en vogue, and many more clubs are considering it," the Scotsman told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek show.

"Manchester United had a culture where it wasn't always done that way - it was always done with the manager and the chief executive in charge, along with the chief scout.

"But I think with the way things are going, they could be well looking at a sporting director. Ultimately, though, I don't know many sporting directors who make the final decision on players.

"It will still come down to the manager making the decision. He will have a bit more help in choosing and selection, but more importantly the decision - I say 100 per cent - will be the manager's choice.

"You tend to find very few of them (technical directors) are willing to take that final decision. They need the manager to want the player, it has to be the manager who has the final say over whether a player comes in."

Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford was placed back in the spotlight again despite his impressive form under Solskjaer, with boss Zinedine Zidane revealing his desire to work with his fellow Frenchman at the LaLiga club.

However, Moyes - who lasted 10 months at United after replacing Alex Ferguson - only expects Pogba, or any other player for that matter, to leave if United opt to sell.

"If Manchester United do not want them, they will make sure they will go. If they want to keep them, they will do that. That's especially true of those players who are still under contract," Moyes said.

"There is always speculation over Manchester United and players, but they are very professional and will make sure that they keep the players they want to keep."