Solskjaer warns rivals Man Utd front three will get better but won't compare Greenwood with Ronaldo

The Red Devils put five past Bournemouth, with their attacking trio all on the scoresheet, as they moved up to fourth in the table

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his exciting front three will only get better but refused to make any comparisons between Mason Greenwood and club legends Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 18-year-old scored twice against Bournemouth, while further goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes saw United claim a comprehensive 5-2 win to move up to fourth in the table.

United’s front three have been in formidable form this season scoring 55 goals between them in all competitions and Solskjaer is confident things are only going to get better.

"They will improve and we’ve seen they have improved a lot this season, all three of them, in different parts of their game," the Norwegian said.

"Marcus is on course to [achieve] his best season and Anthony is the same but they can and will still improve. They know there’s things I want them to improve and we will keep on working. It's Mason’s first season but we’ve always known there’s a special kid there."

Greenwood’s double saw him reach 15 goals in all competitions this season as he became the youngest player to reach that tally since Wayne Rooney.

Solskjaer didn't want to compare the 18-year-old with the former United skipper, or Cristiano Ronaldo, but has tipped him to go on and enjoy a top career at the highest level.

He added: "I don’t want to compare Mason to Wazza or Cristiano, I don’t think that’s fair. The boy will create his own career and he is doing it his own way.

"They've had fantastic careers, both of them, and I’m sure if Mason keeps on doing the right things, making good decisions, he will have a fantastic career as well."

Despite the front three’s impressive performance, Solskjaer says the likes of Daniel James will get a chance after the United manager named the same starting XI for the third consecutive Premier League game.

"I wouldn't say that you could call it a first XI, we know we have to use the squad, we've had players who have played and really contributed. I can't say this is the XI that's going to play [week in, week out], no," Solskjaer said.

"Because Eric [Bailly] came in today, he's important for us, Scott [McTominay] and Fred have been exceptional all season, it's not easy leaving Dan James out either but we have started doing well.

"We have stated the same XI in the three games. One reason is because of good form and two, they do create a nice unit and attacking threat but we have got other players.

"It's so difficult for me to leave Scott and Fred out of the team, and Brandon [Williams] and Dan James. We've got players who deserve to play, but we will need everyone. We've got so many games coming up in a short space of time but those three have done fantastic."