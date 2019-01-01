Solskjaer 'totally oblivious' to Man Utd speculation - Carrick

The Red Devils management isn't letting outside noise distract them from the task at hand

Manchecter United veteran Michael Carrick has stressed manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer isn't letting speculation surrounding his future impact him or the club.

With the Red Devils struggling for form this season, questions have been asked of Solskjaer with sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino once again linked with a possible move to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, however, is 'totally oblivious' to the speculation according to Carrick, who declared such talk is part and parcel of the game.

“That is just the way it goes. It is not something you even contemplate at all and that’s genuine," Carrick said.

“In a position like this, as a coach or player at United, you can’t be swayed by what is said outside.

“We are professional, focused and believing in what we are doing. It’s not an issue at all. There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes not just putting the first team together.

“I have had all this since when we were winning leagues. I remember the start of the 2007/08 season there was stick because we weren’t scoring enough goals or we weren’t playing well enough.

“Then we won the . So you become totally oblivious to it, that’s the truth.

“Some of the things said or written, it doesn’t effect us. It is the nature of the game. The beauty of being at this place is the scrutiny and expectations.

“And if you are fortunate to be here a period of time, you get used to it. Some of the young lads and new boys coming in, they will get used to it as well.”

A young Red Devils outfit lost 2-1 to Astana in the mid-week with their spot in the knockout stages already secured.

Article continues below

Prior to that, United were held to a 3-3 draw against in the Premier League, and going into the weekend's game the club currently lie in11th, nine points shy of the top four.

Solskjaer's side host on Sunday before welcoming Jose Mourinho back to Old Trafford on Wednesday as his in-form Tottenham side come to Manchester.

After being sacked by the Red Devils in December last year, Mourinho replaced Pochettino last month and has so far seen his side win all three of his matches in charge.