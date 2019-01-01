Solskjaer succeeding where Moyes, Van Gaal & Mourinho failed - Pallister

The former Manchester United defender considers the current man at the helm to be the first since Sir Alex Ferguson to deliver excitement and belief

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considered to have succeeded at where David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failed, with Gary Pallister seeing excitement at Old Trafford for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson departed.

The Red Devils saw an iconic manager head into retirement on the back of a Premier League title triumph in 2013.

A humbling fall from grace has been endured since then, with success under Van Gaal, and League Cup and triumphs with Mourinho at the helm, representing the height of United’s post-Ferguson success.

They did finish as runners-up behind arch-rivals last season, but another slide down the table has been taken in this year.

Solskjaer, following his appointment on an interim basis in December, has set about trying to right those wrongs.

He has delivered a reversal in fortune, forcing United back into top-four contention and the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and a Treble-winning hero from the club’s history is considered to have finally returned the attacking intent and belief of the past to Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils defender Pallister, who won four league titles during his time in Manchester, told Premier League Productions of Solskjaer and his claims to a permanent appointment: “He’s put himself in prime position, there’s no doubt about it.

“Everybody’s now talking about two defeats back to back and ‘has the bubble burst?’ and what have you.

“Let’s just remember what he’s done. He’s come in and been a breath of fresh air.

“For the first time since probably Sir Alex Ferguson left the fans are feeling excitement about going to watch Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“I think there’s been too much negativity with the way managers have tried to get Manchester United to play, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and even Jose [Mourinho].

“I think Ole’s come in there and as people have said he’s taken the shackles off and let people go out and express themselves.

“That’s the way he was managed under Sir Alex and that’s the way he wants to manage these players now.

“You’ve got some of the best players in the world, give them their freedom to go and express themselves and show that they’re the best players in the world.

“He’s doing that so far.”

United have come unstuck against and in their last two outings, slipping out of the top four and FA Cup as a result.

They are, however, still well placed to secure qualification, while an eagerly-anticipated meeting with La Liga giants Barcelona is approaching in the last eight of European competition.