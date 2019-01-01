Solskjaer knows Man Utd need to add more creativity – Giggs

The Old Trafford legend has sent a message of patience to fans, backing the Norwegian to get things right in the January transfer window

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that he must add more guile to his team, ex-Old Trafford ace Ryan Giggs says.

The manager, who spent the duration of a storied 23-year playing career with United, has backed his former team-mate to solve one of the Red Devils’ big problems in the forthcoming transfer window.

United have made a wretched start to the season and find themselves seventh in the Premier League table, seven points shy of the top four and the places.

Giggs says that moves are required in January to solve the current predicament and backed the Norwegian to get things right.

“We need to bring quality in,” Giggs told the United Stand. “They are missing that creative player. It is no coincidence that the best performances have been against good teams. The lesser teams are always harder to break down.

“We are probably just a bit shy of those creative players and I think Ole recognises that.

“Ole has brought three (Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire) in who are all doing well. His dealings have been very good so far.

“Give him the money other managers have had to get Man Utd players. Get another five or six players like that in, we will see a real difference.”

Giggs, who spent a period of four games in interim charge following the dismissal of David Moyes in the 2013-14 campaign, says the board should not consider sacking Solskjaer.

“It has been a difficult start,” he admitted. “As far as Ole is concerned, I know him well, as a player and person.

“He is going to need time. Since the manager left, [there have been] different philosophies and types of players and Ole is trying to turn that around.

“He is looking at the future and trying to win games at the same time. It is difficult.

“When you are in a league with Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, fantastic, established coaches. I don't care who came in, it was never going to be easy.”

United, who face in the on Wednesday, have seen shoots of improvement in recent matches, drawing with league leaders at home before snapping a seven-month winless run away by defeating Partizan and Norwich in back-to-back games.