Solskjaer: I know how to deal with Man Utd players... I learnt from Sir Alex!

The new Old Trafford boss has revealed he has already sought out the Scot's advice on managing the Red Devils and will use his style as a model

New Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will draw from the teachings of legendary Old Trafford boss Sir Alex Ferguson, and is confident he can handle the egos of the club's top stars.

The 45-year-old was appointed to a temporary role at the club on Wednesday following the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday .

He finds the club sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind the top four, and in grave danger of missing out on the Champions League next season.

The Norwegian turned out at Old Trafford as a player for 11 years during their most successful era under Ferguson and netted the decisive goal in the 1999 European Cup final.

The Scot's man-management skills were considered his major strength and Solskjaer says he has learned from it.

Meanwhile, United's campaign to date has been soured by reports of internal conflict, with Mourinho and World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba embroiled in persistent sniping.

Indeed, the 25-year-old was regularly found on the bench in recent weeks and did not even take to the field during last weekend's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool, which proved Mourinho's swansong .

Solskjaer, by contrast, became a fans' favourite at Old Trafford due to his loyalty to the club, despite often being reduced to the role of super-sub.

"My job is to help the players and make them grasp the opportunity now because they all want to be a part of Man Utd and I’m going to be here to help them of course, help the team," he told the media.

"It’s down to man-management. I had the best manager as a player and as a coach to learn how he dealt with people. It’s about communication.

"Of course, I’ll sit down and speak to the ones who are not playing, what I expect from them.

"When you’re at Man Utd there are a set of demands and standards we set and one of them to be a team player, and I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me!"

Ferguson's management style is one that Solskjaer says runs through his ethos.

"He’s influenced me with everything, the way he’s dealt with people the way he was manager of the club, how he kept 25 international players happy and hungry wanting to improve but also the staff in and around the place," he said. "He’s been my mentor but I didn’t understand early on he’d be my mentor.

"Towards the last, maybe the injury in 2003, I was making all the notes what he did in certain situations and I’ve already been in touch with him, there’s no one to get better advice from."

Sir Alex spent 27 years in charge at Man Utd, but emulating that is not immediately in the thoughts of the new man in the hot seat.

"When you get a job like this and you sign for six months, you say: ‘I’m happy to help out.’ My job now is to do as well as I can and move the club forward as well as I can," he said.

"I understand that there are so many managers that would love to be at this club. I am one of them. Staying longer is not something that we have talked about.

"They are going to do their process for the next six months."

Settling in, however, is not proving to be a problem.

He added: "I’ve been here as a player, 11 years, coach three and a half years, the best part of 15 years of my life - it’s a third of my life," he said. "Nicky Butt was the first lad I met ... You’re excited but it feels like home."

His first challenge will come against Cardiff City, the only British club that he has previously managed, in the Premier League on Saturday.