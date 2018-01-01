Solskjaer draws up Man Utd blueprint to bring the best out of Rashford

The Red Devils boss believes he can bring more out of the forward if his side start playing to the obvious strengths of the England international

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his blueprint for bringing the best out of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United.

The arrival of a new manager at Old Trafford has offered a clean slate to all of those who had grown frustrated with life under Jose Mourinho.

Paul Pogba is flourishing after being granted more freedom, with the Red Devils full of goals again after a period of supposedly defensive favouritism under a Portuguese coach.

Rashford is among those hoping to rediscover a spark which was lost amid regular spells on the bench, and he netted the first goal of a new era in a 5-1 mauling of Cardiff.

Solskjaer believes he can fully unlock the undoubted potential of a 21-year-old forward, with plans being put in place which will see United play to the England international’s strengths.

The interim Red Devils boss told TV2 after seeing Rashford draw a blank in a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield: “What we can do with him is use him more, because I don't think the team is used to his runs.

“If you just watch him, the amount of runs and the good runs he makes in second half when we're 2-0 up and 3-0 up and he makes runs in behind and he gets in behind the defence.

“We must look for his runs earlier. His speed is his strength. I'm going to work with him on his finishing. He's just got to calm down a little bit.

“He's got a great strike from outside the box and inside the box we'll just keep on working on being cool and calm and pass it past the keeper.”

Solskjaer believes the system he favours will work in Rashford’s favour, with there a desire on his part to get more out of his wide men – both attacking forwards and overlapping full-backs.

He added: “My philosophy is you've got to have width.

“So today you've got Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard wide, but they're more comfortable coming in, then the full-backs need to go.

“It's different when you've got [Anthony] Martial or you've got [Marcus] Rashford wide, someone who likes to play one-against-one. So it depends.

“But yes I'd like my full-backs to come, that's more and more in, for me, in modern football, it's important in modern football to get the full-backs flying on.”

Having opened his reign with back-to-back wins, Solskjaer will be looking to making it three in a row when United play host to Bournemouth on Sunday.