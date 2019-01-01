Solskjaer admits to ‘difficult transition’ at Man Utd as DNA dictates faith in youth

The man calling the shots at Old Trafford has sought to place more trust in academy graduates and home-grown stars but has had a few teething problems

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits are experiencing a “difficult transition” as they seek to remain loyal to the club’s “DNA” of bringing through academy graduates and home-grown stars.

That approach saw the Red Devils dip into the transfer market over the summer for Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Alongside arrivals with a British core, Solskjaer has sought to hand more prominent roles to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

Mason Greenwood has also stepped out of the youth ranks, joining Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes in the first-team fold, while big things are expected of Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams.

Solskjaer concedes that the project he has been charged with overseeing has not run as smoothly as hoped, with United still struggling for consistency, but the Red Devils are working long-term.

He told Sky Sports: “That’s what it’s about here.

“You want to win, of course you want to win. You want to win trophies, you want to win in a certain style, but you also want to do it with young kids.

“That’s just the remit of the job. From the club, that’s the DNA we have, we do give young players a chance.

“You can’t really know about them until you throw them into deep water and see if they can swim. Those boys, so far they have done really well.”

United are sat 14th in the Premier League table at present, with Solskjaer aware that he needs to deliver positive performances in the present alongside building foundations for the future.

He added: “You have got to be brave, you have got to trust your players, trust the kids.

“We need results as soon as possible, we need a result against Norwich, but then again we are in the situation we are.

“We have made the decision to start a transition and that transition period has been difficult at times, but I think the young kids are going to learn from it.”

United will take in a trip to Carrow Road on Sunday coming off the back of a first away win in 232 days.

Solskjaer’s side edged past Partizan Belgrade on Thursday in the and are set to remain on the road until November 7 – with their next three games all outside of Old Trafford.