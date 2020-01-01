‘Solskjaer a much better manager than one year ago’ – Matic salutes progress of Man Utd boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “a much better manager than one year ago”, says Nemanja Matic, with the boss considered to be growing in stature as he gains greater experience.

The Norwegian was no rookie when he was returned to Old Trafford as successor to Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

He had, however, spent little time coaching at the very top of the game and was thrust under the brightest of spotlights with the Red Devils.

Initial success in an interim role saw him handed a three-year contract, but questions of his suitability to a demanding post have surfaced on a regular basis.

Solskjaer has always been eager to point out that he is overseeing a long-term project at United, with there no quick fix to be found in an ongoing effort to get a fallen giant back on its feet.

There have been signs of encouragement of late, with the Red Devils back in contention for a top-four finish while also reaching the last-16 of the Europa League and fifth round of the .

Matic believes Solskjaer remains the right man to guide United forward, with the Serbian midfielder impressed by the progress that has been made over the course of the last 12 months.

He told Sky Sports: “Every day he is improving, getting more experience. For sure he will be better and better.

“Like every manager – Carlo Ancelotti, now and 20 years ago he is not the same. He knows more, he gets more experience, so it will be the same with Ole.

“He is a much better manager than one year ago, in my opinion.

“Now he knows all of the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the game, after the game. For his job, the experience is very important.”

A trip to is next on the agenda for United, with a short journey to Goodison Park set to be taken in on Sunday.

The Red Devils will head to Merseyside sat just three points adrift of the spots, with defensive stability re-established and the likes of Bruno Fernandes bringing more creativity to the fold.