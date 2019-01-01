Sofyan Amrabat: Hellas Verona complete loan signing of Club Brugge midfielder
Sofyan Amrabat has joined Serie A club Hellas Verona on a season-long loan deal from Cercle Brugge.
The Scaligers announced the arrival of the 23-year-old midfielder ahead of their league opener against Bologna on Sunday.
Amrabat caught the eye of the newly promoted Serie A club after his fine debut campaign in the Belgian First Division A where he helped Cercle Brugge to second-place last season.
His versatility to play as a defensive midfielder and a centre-back could be a boost for Ivan Juric's side as they aim to maintain their top-flight status.
On the international scene, Amrabat has made seven international appearances for Morocco and he was part of the Atlas Lions' set-up at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.