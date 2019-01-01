Sofiane Feghouli's effort earns Galatasaray draw against Alanyaspor

The 29-year-old ensured the Lions maintain their unbeaten streak in the Turkish Super Lig with his third goal of the season

Sofiane Feghouli scored a goal to help Galatasaray settle for a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor on Saturday.

After an initial scare in Alanya, the Algerian midfielder helped the Lions stretch their unbeaten run to six matches in the Turkish top-flight.

Angola's Djalma had put Alanyaspor ahead in stoppage time of the first-half with his fourth league goal of the season but Feghouli's shot drew both teams levelled.

The 29-year-old was played through on goal by Morocco's Younes Belhanda before firing his shot to the roof of the net.

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru was also in action for Galatasaray who remain unmoved in the second spot despite dropping two points.

They are five points behind league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir and they welcome Trabzonspor for their next league outing on February 10.