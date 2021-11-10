Smith Rowe reveals Chelsea rejection was 'difficult to take' as Arsenal star celebrates 'dream' England call

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has revealed how he was rejected by Chelsea after he went on trial with the Blues, with the 21-year-old having since gone on to shine with the Gunners.

Smith Rowe was included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the two November internationals, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse ruled out.

Having initially expected to feature for the Under-21s, he is now determined to make the most of his opportunity in the senior side.

What has Smith Rowe said about Chelsea?

"Yes, before I went to Arsenal, I went on trial at Chelsea through one of my team mates at my local team," he told reporters.

"He was on trial there already and he put in a word for me. I don't know how he managed it but I got a trial at Chelsea but I didn't get in.

"It was difficult to take at the time, being so young, but I went straight into Arsenal after that and luckily I got in and I haven't looked back since."

Smith Rowe has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, netting four times in 11 Premier League games as the Gunners have recovered from a disastrous start to climb within two points of Champions League qualification.

What has Smith Rowe said about his England call-up?

"It is a dream come true [to be called up by England], I definitely didn't expect it," Smith Rowe added.

"I was going into the U21s and I got a phone call the day before from Gareth to say I am in the first team.

Article continues below

"It was a great moment for me and my family. My mum was downstairs when he called and I was upstairs. I ran downstairs and told her straight away, it was very emotional. They were so proud of me and I couldn't wait to meet up with the squad.

"Everything has happened so quickly but I try to keep my head down. It is surreal to be here and I want to learn as much as I can."

Further reading