Sir Robson, Mourinho, Van Gaal or Queiroz? Amuneke picks best coach he worked with

The Nigeria legend worked with the finest coaches in football during his playing career in Europe

Emmanuel Amuneke has chosen former coach Carlos Queiroz as the best coach he worked with, ahead of Sir Bobby Robson, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Queiroz and Amuneke arrived at Lisbon in 1994 with the Portuguese manager signing the ex- forward from to give him his first taste of European football.

They won the Portuguese Cup in their debut season and spent two years together before parting ways in 1996.

Amuneke secured a move to in 1996 where he linked up with Sir Bobby Robson during his first year at Camp Nou, and he won the in the 1996-97 campaign.

Louis Van Gaal succeeded Sir Robson at the helm the following season with Mourinho retaining his work as the assistant coach in the Spanish club.

Amuneke admitted the impact of the coaches in his career but that the current manager stands out because of his belief in him.

“I have worked with many coaches like James Peters, Carlos Queiroz, Louis van Gaal, Sir Bobby Robson and Jose Mourinho,” he told Spn Africa.

“If I am to select one, I will choose Queiroz who I worked with while I was at Sporting Lisbon.

“He knew what I could do and believed in my abilities.

“However, I appreciate all the coaches I worked with because I learned a lot of things from all of them.”

Amuneke played with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona before the former midfielder left for to join Brescia.

Presently, Guardiola is renowned as one of the best coaches in Europe winning two Premier League titles, three League Cups and one within four years at .

The former and Nigeria U17 coach believes his former teammate has succeeded as a manager because of the players he has worked with.

“He always showed the capacity and intelligence to understand and interpret the game,” Amuneke said.

“However, I think it is difficult to tell if a footballer can end up as a good coach.

“Guardiola was given the best conditions to work irrespective of the fact that he did not have so much experience in the beginning.

“The people he worked with deposited confidence and belief in him and it paid off.

“As a footballer, Pep was quite intelligent and I am pleased he is doing very well as a manager today.”