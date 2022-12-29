Singapore vs Vietnam: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

A mouthwatering clash awaits as two of Asean’s most successful sides battle it out for supremacy in Group B.

Both sides come into this one with 100% winning records, with Singapore having beaten Myanmar and Laos 3-2 and 2-0 respectively, while the Golden Stars saw off Laos and, impressively, Malaysia, scoring nine goals without reply over the two games.

It will be a massive test for the Lions, who, despite the wins, struggled at times to break down traditional minnows Myanmar and Laos. If they do manage to secure a victory, it will guarantee qualification from Group B, while a draw could be enough if they avoid defeat to Malaysia in their final fixture.

The equation is similar for Vietnam, who will be looking to secure qualification as early as possible. Impressively, the Golden Stars have not lost a competitive game to Singapore in over 15 years, and will be hugely confident of keeping that run going against an ageing Lions side.

Match Timings

Time Date Stadium 20:30 30 December 2022 Jalan Besar Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Mediacorp Channel 5 (TV) Stream meWATCH

Squad News

Singapore will be without pre-tournament absentees Ikhsan Fandi and Adam Swandi, who were injured in a warm-up match against the Maldives. Aside from them, however, the Lions are at full strength.

Vietnam boast a similar clean bill of health, with a majority of their players available for selection. The exception is frontman Nguyễn Văn Toàn, whose red card against Malaysia means he is suspended for the clash with Singapore.

AFF

What the coaches said

Takayuki Nishigaya

“We’ve prepared well and we know that we are facing a strong team.

“The key thing was to collect the six points from the first two matches and we’ve done that even while facing various issues, so now the focus is solely on doing well against Vietnam.

“Of course it’s also a home game for us and we want to play well in front of our supporters, to play our style, be aggressive and get another win.”

Group B standings

Pos Country Played W D L GD Points 1 Vietnam 2 2 0 0 +9 6 2 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 +3 6 3 Singapore 2 2 0 0 +3 6 4 Myanmar 2 0 0 2 -2 0 5 Laos 3 0 0 3 -13 0

Group B Results