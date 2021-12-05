Singapore vs Myanmar: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

The long wait is finally over and the grandest football competition in Southeast Asia begins in earnest today with host Singapore taking on Myanmar at the National Stadium after the completion of the Timor Leste against Thailand encounter that will be played early in the evening.

As four-time champion of the AFF Championship, Singapore do possess a big history in the competition and with it being played on their home territory, will no doubt be looking to be one of the big contenders to wrest the trophy away from Vietnam.

Disappointment in the 2018 edition of competition has led to a renewed first within the Lions camp, who has much to prove after a similarly poor outing in the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifications but history is on the side of the hosts and they will be stepping out onto the pitch as the favourites.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 5 December 2021 National Stadium

TV channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Mediacorp (TV and stream)

Squad news

Tatsuma Yoshida have captain Hariss Harun available again after the talismanic midfielder recovered from Covid-19 and the 31-year-old will no doubt be leading the players out against Myanmar. Other likely starters include Hassan Sunny between the sticks with Iksan Fandi likely to spearhead the attack.

The situation is more troubling for Antoine Hey and the Myanmar team who is still coping with the effect of the changing political landscape back home with several key players like Aung Thu not being in the squad because of this very reason. Hey will also be anxious over the status of 10 players who failed their first Covid test and could potentially struggle to select 10 outfielders for the game.

What the coaches said

Tatsuma Yoshida

"We want to be champions, but we have to take one match at a time. We need to get a good start against Myanmar, who will be highly motivated. This is a must-win for us, the boys know that.

"We haven't been able to see this current Myanmar and Philippines squad play. But we have a balanced team, our preparations are done and we are ready to go.

"We know Vietnam and Thailand are on a different level. We respect that but we are not far away and it is possible to beat them."

Antoine Hey



"We have 14 players are doubtful for the match, and we could end up with just 13 players which include four goalkeepers. We hope we have at least enough who are ready to play, and we are not sure we can.

"These are not the best conditions but we are trying our best and we will see what happens in the next 24 hours.

"To find younger players when there is no league is very difficult. Our rebuilding started in May with a squad that were not competitive (in the World Cup qualifiers) but we learnt our lesson and we have been trying to get them as match-fit and competitive as possible in the past six weeks."

Past meetings



Date Result Competition 11 Jun 2019 Singapore 1-2 Myanmar Friendly 03 Jun 2016 Myanmar 0-1 Singapore Friendly 24 Mar 2016 Singapore 2-1 Myanmar Friendly 26 Nov 2014 Myanmar 2-4 Singapore AFF Championship 04 Jun 2013 Myanmar 0-2 SIngapore Friendly

Group A standings



Pos Team W D L F A GD Pts 1 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Timor Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0 0





