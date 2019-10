Singapore U22 beat Macau 4-0 in training match

Singapore's U22 defeated Macau 4-0 in a training match at the Bishan Stadium yesterday

Singapore's U22 defeated Macau 4-0 in a training match at the Bishan Stadium yesterday (13 Oct).

The match was meant for preparing Fandi Ahmad's charges for the SEA Games in November. Jordan Vestering, Hhaiqal Pashia, Amiruldin Asraf and Daniel Goh all got their names on the scoresheet.

In their previous friendly against the - the Cubs lost 3-0.